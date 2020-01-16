The Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MRMPO), a division of Mid-Region Council of Governments, is making the initial draft of the Connections 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP), the region’s long-range transportation plan available for public review, and a public meeting is scheduled for next week in Los Lunas.
Connections 2040 includes population and employment projections while outlining strategies to shape a multi-modal transportation network that benefits people all across the Albuquerque Metropolitan Planning Area. The MTP creates a framework for regional and local decision-making that will guide federal funding for roadways, rail, bus systems, bike infrastructure, and pedestrian improvements over the next 20 years.
“The MTP impacts people from Cochiti to Belen, so it’s important to seek feedback on the full draft”, said Dave Pennella, MPO Administrator. “That’s why we’ve scheduled three public meetings to encourage the community to review the draft plan and offer comments.”
The meeting in Los Lunas will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Los Lunas Council Chambers, 660 Main St., SW.
The meetings will be in open-house format with staff presenting the key findings at 6:15 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. There will also be opportunities for participants to talk one-on-one with MRMPO staff members. Snacks and activities for children 6 and older will be provided.
MRMPO accepts comments on the plan at all times, not only at the public meetings. Suggestions can be directed to mtpcomments@mrcog-nm.gov. This feedback will help refine the MTP. To learn more about Connections 2040 MTP, details are available at the MRCOG website. The plan will go before the full board for approval in the spring.
If special accommodations are needed for a meeting, please contact Tara Cok at 724-3627 or tcok@mrcog-nm.gov at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.
