2019 Valencia County Fair Chile Contest results
Salsa
1. Deanna Montoya; 2. Melisza Castillo; 3. Chris Sawyer
Green chile
1. Raymond Trujillo; 2. Raymond DelaCruz; 3. Jennie Mascarena
Red chile
1. Leroy Sawyer; 2. Chris Sawyer; 3. Ava Duran
2019 Our Lady of Belen Salo Garcia Chile Contest
Salsa
1. Sylvia Garcia ; 2. Claudette Riley; 3. Jared Perea
Green chile
1. Karen Siegman; 2. Rosie Chavez; 3. Isabel Salazar
Red chile
1. Karen Siegman; 2. Greg Sisneros; 3. Rosie Chavez
