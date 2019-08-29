Chiles.jpg

2019 Valencia County Fair Chile Contest results

Salsa

1. Deanna Montoya; 2. Melisza Castillo; 3. Chris Sawyer

Green chile

1. Raymond Trujillo; 2. Raymond DelaCruz; 3. Jennie Mascarena

Red chile

1. Leroy Sawyer; 2. Chris Sawyer; 3. Ava Duran

2019 Our Lady of Belen Salo Garcia Chile Contest

Salsa

1. Sylvia Garcia ; 2. Claudette Riley; 3. Jared Perea

Green chile

1. Karen Siegman; 2. Rosie Chavez; 3. Isabel Salazar

Red chile

1. Karen Siegman; 2. Greg Sisneros; 3. Rosie Chavez

