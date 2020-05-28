The New Mexico Department of Health and local first responders are offering free coronavirus testing on from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at Los Lunas High School.
To access the testing area, enter at the football field entrance on Tiger Lane off of Los Cerritos. You will be staying in your car with the windows rolled up unless instructed otherwise. Please bring your ID and cell phone if you have them to make the process safer and quicker.
Please call ahead to reserve your test kit before noon, Friday, May 29. For questions or to pre-register, call the Belen Public Health at 864-7743, ext. 1101.
On-site registration is available, but it is highly recommended to pre-register.
