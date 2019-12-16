The PNM Good Neighbor Fund will host a free bill assistance event to help pay electricity bills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Peralta.
The PNM Good Neighbor Fund helps pay electricity bills for low-income customers in the Valencia County area who are facing unexpected financial hardship and need help getting by. All assistance recipients will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.
Must bring: 1. 2019 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter; 2. PNM bill; and 3. Proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home.
The monthly-income qualifications are:
- household of 1: $1,518;
- household of 2: $2,058;
- household of 3, $2,598;
- household of 4: $3,138;
- household of 5, $3,678;
- household of 6, $4,218;
- household of 7, $4,758;
- household of 8, $5,525.
