Belen Public Health Office, 617 Becker Ave., Belen, 864-7743
• Wednesday, July 24: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Los Lunas High School (Kelly Fajardo Health Fair)
• Saturday, July 27: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Monday, July 29: 9 a.m. to noon; closed for lunch, 12-1 p.m.; 1-3:30 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Tuesday, July 30: 3-7 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Thursday, Aug. 1: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Belen High School; 4-7 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Friday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. to noon, closed for lunch, 12-1 p.m.; 1-3:30 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Saturday, Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Monday, Aug. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Belen High School
• Tuesday, Aug. 6: 4-8 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: 8:30 a.m. to noon; closed for lunch, 12-1 p.m.; 1-4 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Thursday, Aug. 8: 3-7 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Friday, Aug. 9: 8:30 a.m. to noon; closed for lunch 12-1 p.m.; 1-4 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Saturday, Aug. 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Thursday, Aug. 15: 8:30 a.m. to noon; closed for lunch, 12-1 p.m.; 1-4 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
• Saturday, Aug. 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belen Public Health Office
Please be sure to bring your child’s shot records. Vaccines will be provided for children up to 18 years of age at no cost. If you have Medicaid or private insurance, bring your insurance card.
Walk-ins are welcome during the Got Shots event for immunizations only. All other services require an appointment.
