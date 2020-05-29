The Los Lunas Public Library started contactless curbside pickup.
The library will remain closed to the public and will open in phases as the New Mexico Department of Health relaxes restrictions.
If you would like to participate in curbside service, please follow these steps:
Step one: Place your items on hold at loslunaspubliclibrary.org or call 839-3850 for staff assistance.
Step two: Library staff will prepare the items you requested and will call you to arrange a pick up date and time.
Step three: On your assigned pickup date, arrive at the library at your assigned time. Choose a designated pickup parking space. These curbside spaces will be marked 1-4.
After you have parked, call the library at 839-3850 and let them know what space number you are in. Library staff will bring your bagged items to your vehicle.
Please have your trunk or back door open so staff can more easily drop off your items with no contact.
During this time, services will be limited to patrons with established library cards.
