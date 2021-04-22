The Los Lunas Police Department in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at 660 Main St., Los Lunas.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Do not bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers. Illicit substances, such as marijuana or methamphetamine, are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
To keep everyone safe from COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing when visiting LLPD to dispose of medications.
