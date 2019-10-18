Thanksgiving basket applications available
Through Nov. 20, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be taking applications for a Thanksgiving Basket to help the needy within the Belen Consolidated Schools district.
There will be a limit to the number of baskets available; after that number is reached, applicants will be placed on a waiting list. Applications will be taken from 1-4 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Requirements to receive a food basket, applicants must provide proof of income, proof of residence, an ID, and birth certificate or Medicaid card for each child in household.
If you would like to help fill the Thanksgiving Baskets, you can bring your non-perishable goods to the RSVP office at The Business Center, 719 S. Main St. in Belen.
For questions, call Bertha Flores at 966-2567, or Seleena Carrillo at 966-2566.
Bus tour postponed
The Historic Belen Properties bus tour with historian Jim Sloan scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, has been postponed. A new date for the tour will be announced soon. For questions, call the Belen Harvey House Museum at 861-0581.
BPD Directed Patrol
On occasion, citizens call the Belen Police Department to request a police presence in their residential or business neighborhood. Such a patrol is either in addition to an officer’s regular patrol or is an enhanced version of their regular patrol. This is called directed patrol.
To request a directed patrol, call the Belen Police Department Communications/Dispatch at 865-7501 or the administrative office at 864-6288.
