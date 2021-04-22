LL Student Nutrition
Los Lunas Student Nutrition will be providing meals for students who are participating in remote learning for the rest of the school year. They will be providing five breakfasts, lunches and snacks every Wednesday from 10 am to noon. The meals will ready to pick up from the Student Nutrition warehouse, located at 1262 N.M. 314 SW, Los Lunas. If a parent is interested in picking up meals for their children, they will need to send an email to Student Nutrition with the following information: The name of the person picking up the meals; the names and student ID numbers of the students; and the names of any children not enrolled in school. Email this information to jgiron@llschools.net or akhaney@llschools.net. For questions or concerns, call Student Nutrition at 505-866-2490.
Celebrating Military Retirees
To honor your service to our country, the 377 Air Base Wing is pleased to offer a commander’s welcome and a variety of activities, services and discounts across the base during the week of May 24-28.
Enjoy golf, ceramics, bowling and more. For information, call 846-1536, or visit the Retiree Section on Kirtland.af.mil or the Kirtland AFB app. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reservations will be required for many activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.