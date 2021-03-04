COVID-19 vaccine registration
To register to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit cvvaccine.nmhealth.org or call 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 4 for tech support.
If you already registered and need to update your information, and have received a confirmation code, you will go to the website and select “view my profile” from there you’ll enter that code and your birthday and proceed to fill out the information.
If you already registered and did not receive a confirmation code, you will go to the website and select “view my profile” and select “do not know my confirmation code” and from there you can enter your email or phone number and birth date and from there you’ll be sent that code to proceed from there.
Free lunches
La Vida Felicidad is offering free lunches to children ages 1-18 years old from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, at its location 530 Sun Ranch Village Road in Los Lunas. Free lunches also include breakfast for the next day. Fresh meals are cooked and prepared and served daily. No proof of residency or income is required.
DWI patrols
New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of March.
In conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Safer New Mexico Now, the Los Lunas Police Department will be conducting saturation patrols, enforcement checkpoints, and seat belt enforcement operations during the month of March.
Free online Teeniors classes
Teeniors, tech-savvy teens and young adults who help seniors through one-on-one, personalized coaching, is holding a free online class in How to Connect to the Internet (Apple only) at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 4. A class for Android only will be held at 5:30 p.m.
A class on CyberSafety 101: Tips to protect yourself online will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 5. For information email teeniors@gmail.com or call 505-600-1297.
Drive-thru food drop in Belen
A drive-thru food drop will be held from 1-2:30 p.m., Friday, March 5, for senior citizens ages 50 and older at the Belen Senior Center, 715 S. Main St., Belen. Bring an ID, remain in your vehicle, wear a mask. First-come, first-serve.
Old Postcards from Belen
The Belen Harvey House Museum is hosting a virtual online exhibit, “Old Postcards from Belen,” beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at harveyhousemuseum.org. Local historian Jim Sloan will be the presenter. A PayPal donation is suggested.
VCHS meeting
The Valencia County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, through bit.ly/3ahm4Ai. The main agenda includes an awards ceremony, elections and a presentation by John Taylor on “A Tour of Mystery Stone via Drone.” The meeting is free and open to the public.
Food for seniors
The ECHO CSFP Program is offering free food for senior citizens who are 60 years old and older from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March. 9, at the Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane.
To register, bring a picture ID and/or proof of age. For information, call the RSVP office and ask for Bertha at 966-2567 or Cindy Lu at 966-2566.
Beef tag day
There will be a beef tag day from 4-6 p.m., Monday, March 15, at the Valencia County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact the Valencia County Extension Office or go to valenciafair.com. The 2021 Valencia County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 2-8.
St. Philip’s food pantry open
Every Tuesday, St. Philip’s Food Pantry, 113 La Luna Place, Rio Communities, is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boxes of groceries and fresh produce can be picked for needy households.
Let them know of any home-bound seniors or low-income families without transportation by calling 864-7954.
