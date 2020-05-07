Food bank
The Roadrunner Food Bank is holding a food distribution from 8-10 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Starlight Cinema, 2226 Sun Ranch Village Road, Los Lunas. For information, call 247-2052.
Food needed
Due to a growing need by many local residents, including those recently laid off from jobs as well as seniors and other needy residents, food pantries in the county are running very low on what they can offer. They are in need of a variety of food.
If you can donate, take donations to the Belen Business Center, 719 Main St. (next to Belen Senior Center), during office hours, Monday through Friday. For information, call 966-2567.
Take the census
Take the 2020 census online through Oct. 31. Public computers are available for Belen residents at the Belen Fire Station, 100 S. Fifth St., in Belen. For information or to fill out the Census online, visit 2020census.gov or icountnm.gov.
Scholarship
The Jay Torrez Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications. Applicants must be a graduating senior from Belen, Valencia, Los Lunas high schools, or School of Dreams Academy, pursuing a degree with a major in the film industry. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0. Please provide an essay (no more than one page) describing why you are interested in film, as well as educational and career goals. The deadline is May 30. For more information, call Regina at 505-227-6986. Jay Torrez was a stuntman in the film and entertainment industry.
Conform project
The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is hosting an online event as it pertains to the ongoing pandemic. The museum is asking all to participate in its art contest, “The Conform Project: Creating a Historical Art Piece While in Quarantine,” from home. All art must represent the COVID-19 circumstances, surrounding health issues and stay-at-home orders.
Prizes include gift cards, such as $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third and $25 for most Facebook likes. Email a photo of your art work (one entry per person), as well as your name and phone number to micalettie@loslunasnm.gov.
Entries should be submitted through May 22, and winners will be announced during the last week of May. All entries will be displayed on the museum’s Facebook page.
