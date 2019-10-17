This weekend is full of events - from star gazing to a health fair to plane rides and a festival. Come check it out!
Health Fair
The Rio Communities Wellness Council will host, with Aristech Surfaces, a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Rio Communities City Hall.
Dinner Party
Through The Flower Art Space in Belen will host its Flower Friday event at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18. The evening will consist of a film screening of the documentary “Right Out of History: The Making of Judy Chicago’s Dinner Party,” and a discussion after the film with Juliet Myers. Space is limited, reservations are required. Tickets are available at holdmyticket.com.
Young Eagles
EEA Chapter 530 Young Eagles Flight Fly-In and Breakfast and Burger Burn will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19, at Mid Valley Air Park at the EAA hanger on the south end of the field. The EAA Young Eagles program flies kids ages 8-17 in a general aviation aircraft at no cost. Breakfast and lunch cost $5. For information, call Lee at 775-842-9144 or Rose at 965-5516.
Fall Festival
A Fall Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Valencia County Fairgrounds in Belen. There will be games, jumpers, food and festivities. The cost of entry is $3. There will also be a dance from 7-11 p.m.
Star viewing
Night Under The Stars, sponsored by the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area.
Before and during sunset, join a Master Naturalist for a walk around Whitfield as the sky begins to change colors. Capture some great shots while learning a little bit about Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area. The Master Naturalist Sunset hike will be held from 5-6:30 p.m.; and the star viewing will be from 7-9 p.m. Bring your own telescope, along with snacks and lawn chairs. Please dress warmly for the weather, including extra layers.
Auditor hours
The New Mexico Auditor’s office will hosting open office hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Los Lunas High School library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.