Peralta fiestas
The town of Peralta will host its annual Dia de Las Fiestas on Saturday, Oct. 5, which celebrates the incorporation of the town. The Activities include a parade, a car show, food vendors, musical guests and more.
Trinity tour
The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is hosting an early morning tour to Trinity Site. The tour will begin from the Los Lunas Museum at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. You must carry a picture ID on you while on the range. For more information or to sign up call 352-7720.
Harvey Girls
The Belen House Museum will feature “Naughty Harvey Girls,” presented by Richard Melzer at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6. It will also feature the grand opening of the Harvey Girl Uniforms exhibit.
DWI checkpoints
New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints; saturation patrols; and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October.
In conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and Safer New Mexico Now, the Los Lunas Police Department will be conducting saturation patrols, enforcement checkpoints, and seat belt enforcement operations during the month of October.
