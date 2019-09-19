Health Fair
The RSVP Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at the Belen Business Center, 719 S. Main St., in Belen. There will a variety of booths, and Walmart will be giving shots for the flu, pneumonia and shingles.
Flower Friday
Through the Flower Art Space will host its second Flower Friday event, “Judy Chicago: The Birth Project Film Screening and Discussion,” from 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20. This evening will consist of a film screening of “Judy Chicago: The Birth Project” (20 minutes) and a discussion after the film with Birth Project needleworker Pat Rudy-Baese. To reserve a ticket, visit eventbrite.com/o/26352685493
Pop up art show
Social Realism meeting the Heart of New Mexico pop-up art show will be exhibited from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Studio 508, 508 Becker Ave. in Belen. There will be art, print cards and refreshments.
Art and craft fair
The Jubilee Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Jubilee Los Lunas, 500 Jubilee Blvd., Los Lunas. There will be pottery, jewelry, woodwork, painting and more. There will also be a bake sale, plants, a raffle and a food truck. The proceeds will be donated to UNM-Valencia for a scholarship program and to the Valencia County Animal Shelter.
Abo Ruins
The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts, 251 Main St., will feature a presentation, “The Preservation of the Abo Ruins and Fredrico Sisneros,” by Donna Deiner and Dixie Boyle from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. This event is free to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Y’ART sale
The Tomé Art Gallery will hold its Y’ART Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at the gallery, 2930 N.M. 47. $20 for a spot. For information, call 565-0556.
Suffragettes
The Belen Harvey House Museum will hold a presentation, “Suffragettes,” by Naomi Sandweiss at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22. The exhibit will include books on Suffragettes and Independent Women of New Mexico.
