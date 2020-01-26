Area students named to ENMU Dean’s List for Fall 2019 semester
The following area students were named to the ENMU Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester:
Belen
Sayra Gomez, Zachary Porcher, Caleb Ramsell, Adan Rodriguez, Diego Casillas and Kayla Comer
Bosque Farms
Camille LaPorte
Los Lunas
Adriana Carabajal, Kylie Colvill, Montana Hull, Alivia Lewis, Elijah Almager, Devin Chavez, Baley Goodson, Reyna Ibarra, Jordyn Peralta and Chantel Sanchez
Tomé
Taylor Baca
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater. ENMU offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree options. Courses are offered on campus and online.
Area students graduated from ENMU
The following area students graduated from Eastern New Mexico University on Dec. 14, 2019:
Belen
Loretta Fontanez, Jon Pairett and Corinne Poole
Los Lunas
Gregory Gabaldon, Vivian Lueras, Khyira Sonnabend, Carolina Maestas, Andrew Demarcus, Martha Navarro and Gregorio Sanchez
ENMU is a state institution offering associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.