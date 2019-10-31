LOS LUNAS — What are some of the tax law changes that impact agricultural operations? The answer to this question and ways to navigate taxes for small farms will be presented during the free “Maximizing Your Farm Tax Opportunities” workshop.
New Mexico State University will host the workshop at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Valencia County Cooperative Extension Service office, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas.
Don H. Umbrage, certified public accountant, will present changes in the tax law and any potential issues that he has experienced as an agricultural accountant.
Jim Libbin, NMSU agriculture economics professor, will share strategies to manage tax burden.
Beverly Dominguez Romero, Valencia County assessor, will be present to answer questions regarding county tax assessment.
For more information, or to RSVP, 505-565-3002.
