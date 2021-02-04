The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is now offering crash reports online. The reports will be available on the VCSO portion of Valencia County’s website — co.valencia.nm.us — through a link near the bottom of page for the sheriff’s office.
After a crash, those involved will be given a case/report number by a deputy and they will need that, as well as the name of the driver or involved party and the date of the accident to access the report.
Reports should be available 10 business days after the crash.
