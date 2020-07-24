The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division has lifted smoking, firework, campfire and open fire restrictions for all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands effective 8 a.m., Friday, July 24.
“Increased precipitation from the monsoon is beginning to quell the fire danger enough that we feel it is safe to lift fire restrictions put in place on May 13,” said New Mexico State Forester Laura McCarthy. “Nevertheless, we urge continued caution because there is always a chance a wildfire can start.
“This is especially true right now in northern and eastern New Mexico where we are seeing the impact of climate change and drought conditions in many areas.”
The Forestry Division will continue to monitor conditions statewide and could re-implement restrictions if the fire danger worsens.
For more information regarding fire restrictions and tips on wildfire prevention in New Mexico, visit the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division website or firerestrictions.us.
