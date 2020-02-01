Valencia County Senior Olympics announces registration for the 2020 season will open on Monday, Feb. 3, and close on Friday, March 13.
There are more than 30 sporting events, practices and competitions starting on Feb. 1, with the VC100 (100 miles in 100 days — walking, running, biking, swimming, etc.).
At 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, there will be a walk/run/bike fun activity at the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center (1 to 2 miles and will count on your log miles).
Registration is available online at loslunas.gov/683/recreation-center. For information, call 839-3845.
