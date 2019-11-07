Veterans Day is a public holiday that is dedicated to honoring anyone who has served in the United States military. The holiday began as a day to remember the end of World War I and was declared a holiday by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday became Veterans Day in 1954.
Veterans Day Ceremony at Los Lunas High School
The cadets and cadre of the Los Lunas High “Mighty Tiger” Army Junior ROTC Battalion will be holding its annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 9-10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Los Lunas High School. An open mic will be afforded all veterans in attendance during the ceremony.
Buddy Poppy flowers distribution
The Daniel D. Fernandez VFW Post 9676 will be distributing Buddy Poppy flowers at the entrance at Walmart in Los Lunas beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.
Veterans Open House at Harvey House Museum
The Belen Harvey House Museum will hold an Veterans Open House, honoring our veterans, from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. Refreshments will be served.
Belen’s Veterans Information Center at Eagle Park
The Belen Veterans Information Center at Eagle Park will be open beginning at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, to celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Cake and refreshments will be served. The center will also be open at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Doughnuts and coffee will be served.
Veterans Day Program at St. Mary’s Catholic School
All veterans are invited to join St. Mary’s Catholic School in Belen at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, in the gymnasium at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church’s Parish Center, for its annual program. Veterans are showered with patriotic souvenirs, traditional music and an opportunity to share their name and what branch of service they served.
2019 Veterans Day Program in Los Lunas
The Veterans Day Program, hosted by the village of Los Lunas, Los Lunas Invested in Veterans Events, Inc., Blue Star Mothers of Valencia County and RAKS Building Supply, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park in Los Lunas. There will be fellowship and food.
The ceremony will include a welcome by Chris Sais, of L.I.V.E, posting of colors by the Daniel D. Fernandez VFW Post 9676, the National Anthem sung by Kamila Kiehne.
Also included in the ceremony will be the laying of the wreath, an invocation by veteran Jean Davies and a welcome by Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego.
Daniel D. Fernandez VFW Post 9676 Commander Chet Pino will speak, as well as Mary Tallouzi, of the Wounded Warrior Project.
Jubilation! Barbershop Quartet will perform “Armed Forces Medley,” and everyone will be invited to sing “America, The Beautiful.”
The closing prayer will be given by Col. Joe Long (Ret.) and James Garley, retired commander of the Daniel D. Fernandez Post 9676 will play “Taps.”
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to speak with veterans
U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small will be meetings with veterans from 4-5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the Belen Fire Department, 121 S. Fifth St. If you have any issues or problems pertaining to veterans, you’re asked to attend.
