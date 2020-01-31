Student juried art show in LL
The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is hosting its seventh annual Student Juried Art Show, which will run from Feb. 1 through Feb. 29. The opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Sina Medical, 382 Rio Communities Blvd., at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3.
Town Hall
A town hall, hosted by Belen Board of Education member Aubrey Tucker, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Northern Socorro Senior Center, 894 N.M. 304 in Veguita.
Annual Soup-R Bowl this Sunday
The annual Soup-R Bowl XII, sponsored by Tomé Art Gallery and UNM-Valencia, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, in the Student Community Center. For $15, you can purchase a handmade bowl to enjoy soups, foods and desserts while enjoying the pregame festivities. Proceeds benefit scholarships for local students. For information, call 925-8550.
DWI checkpoints
New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.