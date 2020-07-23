Last week, the Albuquerque Journal had an article about how pet videos make us feel better because they make us laugh. Laughter strengthens our immune system, boosts our moods and can help protect us from the damaging effects of stress.
Here’s my attempt to help you feel better.
Q: Why did Van Gogh become a painter?
A: Because he didn’t have an ear for music.
Hope that helped a little. A lot of folks haven’t felt like laughing much lately and I’m one of them
Elisabeth Kubler-Ross developed the theory that there are five stages of grief related to death and dying: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
These stages can also be ascribed to all forms of important losses and I think I’ve been through all of them since the pandemic began. I bet you have, too.
Q. Which painting is never happy?
A. The Moaning Lisa
In February, I believed myself to be on the cusp of becoming the paint ‘n sip queen of Valencia County. I had five gigs lined up and ready to go. Following the state shut down in March, I denied it would get very bad and threw myself into coming up with ideas for paint ‘n sip classes.
As the weeks dragged by, I started feeling anger at what seemed to be such futile endeavors and quit painting all together. I think I skipped over the bargaining stage and went into depression.
My dogs, my home and all my zucchini began to feel overwhelming and endless. On top of all the personal angst, I was worrying about the Belen Art League and our gallery being able to stay open. We’ve had to cancel all of our fund raising events which pays our bills.
Q: What does a painter sing when he’s in Dire Straits?
A: “Monet for Nothing.”
Last week, I circled back to the bargaining stage, literally. I took all my paintings down to the gallery on Becker Avenue and created a bargain art sale. The paintings are priced between $10 to $25 and all proceeds go to the gallery. On the first day of this sale we sold five paintings!
Q: What type of shoes does an artist wear?
A: Sketchers.
This action seems to have moved me into the acceptance stage. While I may not get to become the paint ‘n sip diva I’d envisioned, I can help our gallery pay its bills. I invite you all to come and check out our art sale
Q: How many visitors to an art gallery does it take to change a light bulb?
A: Two. One to do it and one to say “Huh! My four-year old could’ve done that!”
(Jo’l Moore is the president of the Belen Art League Gallery and Gifts. Contact her at belenartleague@yahoo.com or call 861-0217.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.