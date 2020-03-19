As news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Valencia County News-Bulletin is here to help get out the facts and the vital information needed.
While there is a lot of information about the coronavirus out there on social media and other media platforms, we are committed to reporting about how it is affecting Valencia County, including schools, senior centers, businesses and events.
In response to the ever-changing news cycle regarding the pandemic, we have decided to take down the paywall for the time being from the News-Bulletin website, news-bulletin.com, in hopes the information we’ve gathered is available to everyone.
We are currently in the midst of an unprecedented global health crisis. The coronavirus is affecting all of us. Schools are closed. Events are canceled. Shelves are empty. The odd term, social distancing, has become a new guideline.
As we adapt to this new challenge of daily life, it is more crucial than ever to stay updated and aware of the most helpful information about the novel coronavirus and its impact on our lives.
The News-Bulletin has been, and will continue to be, your best and most reliable source for local news — including on the coronavirus pandemic. Our staff has been vigilant in providing the most timely and comprehensive local news you need.
To reach as many people as possible with essential information, the News-Bulletin is making all news coverage free to our online readers.
We also want to thank your current subscribers for their loyalty. At the same time, we humbly ask those who are able to pay for a subscription to do so. Providing the news does have a cost.
Our dedicated team is working tremendously hard to get the news to you. They have families to feed and bills to pay, as we all do, and your subscriptions help provide the ability to earn a living.
As we go through these difficult times together, we wish the best for you, for our community, our country and our world. Hopefully, we’ll soon get back normal.
