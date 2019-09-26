Dumbing down TV
Editor:
Maybe it is me but I have noticed that TV commercials are getting less intelligent more and more each day.
It seems to me that the ads are created by 12-year-old children to be seen by 6-year-old children. Our education system is doing a poor job of teaching language skills.
People on TV cannot seem to tell the difference between the letter O and a zero on the phone. Our local meteorologists keep using the term “calm” wind; it should be calm air.
It has to be hard for school children to learn a language when the talking heads on TV do not use the correct words to describe events.
James Taylor
Los Lunas
Hospital tax solution
Editor:
Thirteen years after Valencia County started collecting additional taxes to provide a local hospital, there is still no hospital.
One option that has been suggested is to admit defeat and return the money that was collected. In your article and over the phone, county commissioners have said this is not a viable option because of the impossibility of finding every person who paid the extra tax over the years.
This seems like a red herring and a lack of creative thinking. The money could be returned to the county at large by lowering the tax rate for a period of time.
While this would not give everyone who paid their money back to the penny, it would inject funds back into the community and make Valencia County more tax friendly while the lowered rated was in effect.
Dave Clark
Los Lunas
Wonderful attitude
Editor:
It was a pleasure to read about Rhona Espinoza in the Sept. 5 edition of La Vida.
I got to know Rhona only when my late husband and I would purchase one of many cars at Baca Auto. She was always delightful and obliging, as were her dad and brother, Paul.
The many answers to the questions, asked her in the article, reflected a strong faith in Jesus Christ. This accounts for her wonderful attitude in her life.
We appreciate Rhona’s dedication to all the positions she holds.
Norma Lucarelli
Rio Communities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.