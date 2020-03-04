Letters to the Editor

It’s not what it seems
I read the letter to the editor by Clara Cates, which appeared on Feb. 20, which makes mention of the mental health statute in reference to addressing citizens who appear to be mentally unstable.
The officer has the authority to immediately take that person in for immediate, emergency mental health evaluation.
She likens that to the Red Flag Law, which says something quite different, although Ms. Cates thinks it’s the same.
However, the difference being that the officer, based on sufficient prior information that there may be a likelihood that the person presents a danger to themselves or others. The officer can petition the courts to remove that person’s firearms, and let the process work itself through.
The big difference is that one is immediate and the officer sees the person who is mentally unstable, and the other is not immediate. It requires attention but through a process.
She thinks Red Flag is solely intended to take your gun, and it’s not true.
Essentially, the mental health statute calls for immediate action, and does not involve guns at all. The Red Flag Law is preventative.
Louis Lusero
Las Maravillas
