Letters to the Editor

Trump is believable
Editor:
Responding to “Look to the experts” letter to the editor of March 26, 2020.
The gist of the letter was that it’s bad to believe anything that the Trump administration would tell you about COVID-19, but the WHO (World Health Organization) and the Worldometers are saintly organizations that would never give you false information.
China was instrumental in helping to elect the president of the World Health Organization who, in return, has been willing to tell lies about the origins and infectability of the virus. The WHO is supposed to be responsible for international public health, but taking information from China, they refused to admit human to human contamination.
WHO waited a full month after the first case of the virus to report — on Jan. 30 — that the coronavirus was a public health emergency. They then called an emergency committee meeting, saying that they “welcomed the leadership and political commitment of the very highest levels of Chinese government.” Chinese Communist Party propaganda at its best! They went out of their way to not to offend the Chinese government.
As of Jan. 30, they still did not restrict any travel or trade. It’s a good thing President Trump did not listen to these “experts” and instead, on Jan. 31, instituted tight restrictions on travel from China into the U.S., the correct public health call.
If WHO had done its job in the first place, Americans probably would not be facing the dire prospect of being the new epicenter of COVID-19.
The WHO is a United Nations organization that is probably gleefully satisfied that the U.S. is in economic and pandemic turmoil caused by COVID-19. The only respect for the U.S. that the United Nations has is the billions of dollars we provide them.
As for the China-based Worldometer, we are to believe that they are the “least biased” on providing data and statistics. Yet, they receive most of their information from none other than the WHO, UNESCO, United Nations Population Fund, and a full list of other organizations, all of which are surrogates of the United Nations.
The information from the Trump administration is far more believable than any Chinese and United Nations propaganda. The POTUS’ job is to first take care of the American people, and that’s what he’s doing. Period.
Donna L. Crawford
Los Lunas
Help for veterans
Editor:
A lot of New Mexico veterans don’t know abut the free service and pensions that they can receive.
If a veteran is confined to a bed all of the time, the VA will give them 24-hour care in his home. I fell and hurt my hand. I went to my doctor’s office here in Belen, and got three copies of the doctors reports and went to the VA in Albuquerque.
They sent me to the Veterans of Foreign Wars office behind the VA office. I put in for a pension with them, and in a month and a half, they sent me a check for my pension. I also get free prescriptions.
They also take me any where I want to go in New Mexico and bring me home. They also furnish me with a caregiver two time a week here.
For information about needing help at home, call Interim Healthcare at 633-8620.
George Culp
Belen
