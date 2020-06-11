Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in decision
Editor:
I am truly disappointed in the Los Lunas Schools.
While I understand no one expected the COVID-19 issues we are facing, it is still not a good enough excuse to eliminate honoring the senior class of 2020 for all three of their high schools. There are ways to let them walk across that stage and pick up their diploma and keep social distancing.
Their voting questionnaire was set in a manner that they knew no one would vote for a live ceremony as the dates offered were sometime between August through December, knowing these seniors would have moved on to the next chapter in their lives.
They said they are planning a party for the seniors. If they can do that, they can have a commencement ceremony on the football field with limited guests and live stream it. This is the most important day in these kids lives thus far and they need to be honored.
They need to feel the pride in what they have accomplished and get closure for this chapter in their lives. Let the valedictorians give their speeches. Let the Class of 2020 have their special day. I know they deserve it.
Sue Clark
Bosque Farms
Grateful to first responders
Editor:
On April 7, we put a call out to 911 because our dad, Leo Mendoza, suddenly became unresponsive. We live in Las Nutrias, so it takes some time for anybody to reach us. Our anxiety level was quite high as we waited for help.
Once the rescue team arrived, they did an amazing job of caring for our dad. Both my sister and I are in the medical profession, so we had an idea of what to expect. The way the two gentlemen took over was very professional and empathetic. They listened to what we had to say and were very informative as to the rational of all actions taken.
As it turned out, our dad had to be airlifted to Albuquerque. He was driven by rescue to the intersection of N.M. 60 and N.M. 304. It was there he was transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque by a highly-skilled team in the helicopter.
We would like to express our gratitude to both the Veguita and Abeyta fire departments. They were dispatched for traffic control so the helicopter could land safely.
We would also like a special recognition for the two paramedics who did an exceptional job. We believe the captain’s name is Mario Amaro. He was accompanied by a younger paramedic; we do not have his name.
Please pass along our gratitude for the empathy and professionalism in helping to save our dad’s life that night.
Naomi Cordoba and Cassandra Gillis
Las Nutrias
Volunteers are wonderful
Editor:
Kudos to Ron and Teresa Chavez for working very hard at Our Lady of Belen cemetery.
While walking this past week, we observed Ron and Teresa volunteering their time by hoeing and cutting weeds to help maintain this beautiful “place of rest.”
There are also plenty of others who volunteer their time at OLB cemetery and, as a community, we are blessed to have them, especially during this most difficult time in our lives! May God bless you all!
Clara and Gilbert Serafin
Adelino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.