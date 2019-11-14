Melzer is applauded
Editor:
New Mexico has many treasures and Valencia County boasts one of the most important — historian and professor par excellence, Dr. Richard Melzer.
Those of us fortunate enough to know him, benefit from his instruction, avail ourselves of his impeccable research and enjoyably learn through his many articles and published books have had a rare and enriching opportunity.
Fortunately, since he is only retiring from the UNM-Valencia campus’ history department, incoming students (though missing fascinating lectures), along with far-flung others who value history, can still access Dr. Melzer’s excellent work through his publications and entertaining talks.
All best wishes for your retirement … with the selfish hope that you continue to research and publish and present!
Patty Guggino
Los Lunas
Mayor took right step
Editor:
I would like to applaud Mayor Jerah R. Cordova of Belen for taking an important step in the future of Belen by signing onto Environment America’s “Mayors For Solar Energy” letter.
Today we face grave risks from climate change. We have 8.5 years to significantly reduce our carbon footprint to such an extent that we might prevent severe disruption to our weather and resources, according to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
We are experiencing unprecedented wildfires in the West, more extreme weather events in the nation, and warmer temperatures and volatile precipitation patterns in New Mexico that cause dangerous drought and endanger our precious water resources.
Signing this letter signifies that Mayor Cordova resolves to take needed action to make renewable energy a key part of Belen’s energy plans. He is the first mayor outside of a major city in New Mexico to sign on, thus paving the way for more communities to make environmentally conscious decisions as well.
As a previous small business owner in Belen, I am proud of Mayor Cordova for taking this initiative to support solar energy practices. It’s important to see leaders making changes that will support our current communities and empower future generations.
I encourage other mayors in Valencia Country to follow Mayor Cordova’s lead by signing onto the Environment America letter and committing to making renewable energy use a primary focus in future energy plans. Without making a distinct change in policy, our finite environmental resources will continue to dwindle.
I thoroughly support the action Mayor Cordova has taken for our county and the positive actions he will inspire in others. This is a step we need towards a possibly sustainable future!
Ann McCartney
Belen
How can they graduate
Editor:
You published the Los Lunas Public Schools academic report card last week (Nov. 6, 2019). Looking at the district average for 11th graders for the previous year (2016-2017), I see that only 34 percent, 3 percent and 34 percent of students were deemed proficient in reading, math, and science, respectively. And yet, amazingly, 76 percent of students were expected to graduate on time.
If the large majority of the district juniors cannot use words, numbers, or science proficiently, why are the large majority expected to receive a high school diploma on time?
Dave Clark
Los Lunas
