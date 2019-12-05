Letters to the Editor

Encourage community to learn about VSWCD
Editor:
Thank you to all who came out to vote for conservation during the local election on Nov. 5. The Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors cares very much about our communities and natural resources in Valencia County and the rest of our district service area.
Moving forward, we will be working to increase our outreach in demonstrating the importance of these efforts. We invite all community members to come to Whitfield to get to know us and what we do.
Our area has a rich history of small farm agriculture and making a livelihood from the land. The district supports our local farmers and ranchers who are ready to restore our severely degraded soils, and protect our water resources as mandated by the Soil and Water Conservation District Act, which was born out of the Dust Bowl Era.
The district works in partnership with private landowners and local, state, not-for-profit and federal agencies to address increasingly severe fire and storm events that are creating erosion problems that affect all residents.
This is a tremendous funding challenge; however we are committed to protecting this beautiful valley, supporting up and coming young and new producers, outdoor enthusiasts, providing quality environmental education to our youth at the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area, and working for all of our residents who deserve the good health and quality of life that restored lands and protected waters can bring.
Abel Camarena
Board of Supervisors, staff of Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
Burt was a life-saver
Editor:
Several weeks ago, I was going into shop at a local dollar store. As I stepped up to the parking curb, I stubbed my foot and fell.
I fell on my left side with my face taking most of the crash. I started bleeding and just lay there taking stock of what else was hurt.
A very kind man came and sat with me. He said he would stay with me until the EMTs came. His name is Burt. He stayed with me, then talking and reassuring me I would be alright. When the EMTs arrived, Burt disappeared and I never got a chance to thank him.
I’m writing this letter to the editor so Valencia County can see that there are good people left to console someone they don’t know and to make a tough situation better.
Thank you, Burt.
Susan Reese
Belen
Veterans appreciation
Editor:
Thank you and the community for honoring the veterans ... especially those in Valencia County.
The Los Lunas Veterans Day, Nov. 11, event was sponsored by L.I.V.E., Inc. (Los Lunas Invested In Veteran Events), village of Los Lunas, Blue Star Mothers and RAKS recognizing all the military veterans.
Your published photos were great and the community is very appreciative.
We also want to thank the Los Lunas Police Department, the Los Lunas Fire Department, the Valencia High School JROTC, Main Street Muscle & Fitness Center, Fiesta Tent Rentals, Event Pros/Audio Visual, Ret. Col. Joe Long, Jean Davies (Jubilee), various businesses, individuals, VFW Color Guard and Mary Tallouzi, of the Wounded Warrior Project for her inspirational message.
The Jubilee Septet singers were excellent singing “Armed Forces Medley” and “America, The Beautiful.”
Kamila Kiehne sang a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem, following the Patriot Riders leading the veterans into the park.
The parks department supervisor Herman Garcia really had the Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park and flags in first class condition. Romero Funeral Home who did the wreath and white doves ended the event in a very somber and patriotic fashion.
Jim Schnitzler
President, L.I.V.E., Inc.
