Letters to the Editor

Do better this year
Editor:
As we (begin) 2020, I’m prompted to write this letter with the sincere hope that we can learn from what we experienced the past year, that we remember the many good times and, at a minimum, set aside our anger and deep-seated disagreements whatever they may be.
Nothing, especially anger, should be forever. I will be the first one to admit guilt for disagreements I experienced, many that I have yet to reconcile or forgive. Nevertheless, I am committed to address my cache of short comings.
As well, I commit to address future negative situations that may arise this year with a more open mind and with a huge dose of compassion.
That said, permit me to pose the following questions:
What is it that causes our minds to react in toxic and often vicious ways when we hear or see actions/reactions that do not coincide with what we believe or want to believe?
What is so bad that words or actions expressed by others trigger us to react or form extremely negative and harmful responses that, often, could be avoided or resolved with a few minutes of civil discourse?
If you cannot readily respond to these questions, do not feel lonely. You are not alone! I would venture to say that most people would be at a loss to come up with a quick, rational and civil response.
Clearly, much work by all needs to be done to overcome this dilemma. In closing, permit me to say that, in the end, how we deal with bad experiences or opinions, social, political or other, with which we do not agree is not magical or universal. Each person has his/her own tool bag that contains thoughts and information we accumulate as we move through life.
A regular inventory of the bag’s contents would be useful. Keep the tools that have worked for you and toss out the bad ones. Refine what you keep, add new ones and always strife to do good for yourself, those you love, alive or deceased, and society in general. You and society will only prosper if you fully participate.
And, you can only do this if you keep yourself healthy, physically and mentally.
My wish for each of you is that you are blessed with a fantastic new year filled with positive inputs and, negligible negative inputs and outputs.
John Lopez
Bosque Farms
