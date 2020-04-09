The Valencia County Senior Olympics board has announced that the 2020 Senior Olympics games and events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on a national, state and local level.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting national, state and local government restrictions, the Valencia County Senior Olympics is officially canceling the 2020 Senior Olympics games and events.”
Refunds are being issued for those who desire one. Jorge Venegas, coordinator for the village of Los Lunas can be reached at 639-6805 for a refund or with any questions. Anyone who does not request a refund will have their registration applied to the 2021 games.
“The Valencia County Senior Olympic Board thanks you for your support,” board president Yvonne Montoya said in a statement. “We hope to see you all the 2021 games and events. Stay active and stay healthy during this ‘stay home’ directive.”
