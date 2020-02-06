The Tierra del Sol golf course became operational in 1968, with the Horizon Corporation as the first owner.
It was just a couple years later that area ladies formed the Women’s Golf Association, with Barbara Romero winning the first Club Championship in 1972.
With both nine and 18-hole courses to choose from, the Ladies had plenty of opportunity for play and boasted a large membership. The nine hole course closed in 2002, but this didn’t affect the WGA.
In the early 1990s until 1996, the WGA hosted a popular two person per team tournament called the Fillies Frolics Invitation.
There were usually 48-50 teams, with both outside and local players participating.
After years without a tournament, a new tournament was organized in 2010, which led to the current four-person per team Fall Frolics, played in October.
This tournament draws several outside teams in addition to local ones. The Frolics is not designed to be a money maker. Entry fees and donations from the community are used for payouts to the tournament winners and for tournament expenses.
Any money left over is contributed to the Junior Golf Program at Tierra del Sol and to various high school activities and programs.
The ladies have regular play days on Wednesdays and Saturdays, following various formats.
Several tournaments within the organization are played throughout the season, beginning in March and ending in November.
In addition, there is a fun Tuesday evening group, known as the Go Girls. Several of the WGA ladies also play in outside tournaments around the state.
The season officially ends with a Christmas luncheon in December, where various awards are given and the new slate of officers is inducted for the following season.
Officers for the 2020 season are President Cindy Hill, Vice-President Fran Griffeth, Secretary Marilyn Winters and treasurer Kathy Burrow.
The WGA welcomes new members, and ladies from the area are encouraged to join. TDS membership is not required in order to join the WGA.
If interested, please contact Edie Redfearn-Moore at 864-7015 or Kathy Burrow at 270-7048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.