There was plenty of action this week for Valencia County high schools and plenty of long bus rides, as well. Here’s a look at how each team fared.
Girls Soccer
Los Lunas enjoyed two victories over the weekend, beating Miyamura in resounding fashion 8-0 on Thursday. Gabriella Romero scored three times to lead LLHS.
The Lady Tigers scored six times in the second half, put two more shots off the post and controlled the possession in a dominant effort that saw five different players score goals. LLHS followed that effort with a 3-2 overtime win over Roswell on Sept. 7.
Brooke Halverson scored the winner for the Lady Tigers in overtime. The junior has scored four goals in five games so far this season. LLHS returns to action tonight, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. against Aztec.
Belen picked up its first win of the season on Sept. 3 with a 4-3 win at Bernalillo and then lost to Hatch Valley 3-0 on Saturday, Sept. 7 to fall to 1-5 on the season. BHS played at Miyamura on Tuesday, but a score wasn’t available prior to the News-Bulletin deadline. The Lady Eagles return to action tonight, Sept. 12, against Moriarty at home at 4 p.m.
Valencia hosted Miyamura on Saturday, Sept. 7, and a separate recap of that game is included in this issue. On Tuesday, the Lady Jaguars traveled to Del Norte and results for that game are available online. Next for VHS is a home contest with Gallup tonight, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
The Los Lunas Tigers defeated Bosque School last Friday 3-2 in their first match since being ranked No. 1 in the state. The Tigers enjoyed the lion’s share of the chances and Ruben Munoz led the way for the Tigers, scoring twice in the win. The Tigers took on Valley on Tuesday night, winning 4-1. A full recap of that game is available here.
Belen enjoyed a 2-0 week last week, beating Aztec 3-0 on Thursday and Gallup 3-1 on Saturday. On Tuesday the Eagles played Miyamura at home and came away with a 5-3 win. Next up is a trip to Moriarty tonight, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m.
Valencia was at the Coyote Classic last weekend and went 1-2, beating Portales 5-1 to kickoff the tournament before losing to Roswell 5-1 and New Mexico Military Institute 4-1 on Saturday to close out the weekend. The Jaguars had an open date on Tuesday but will return to action tonight, Sept. 12 at Gallup. The Jaguars are 2-5 on the year.
Volleyball
Los Lunas has not played since a straight set victory over Alamogordo on Sept. 3, but will return to action this Friday, Sept. 13, at the Tournament of Champions in Santa Fe and again the next day. Opponents for those two matches have not been announced.
Valencia was at the Moriarty Tournament last weekend and went 2-1. The Lady Jaguars opened with a straight set victory over Bosque School (25-14, 25-18, 25-12) then fell to Clovis in straight sets (17-25, 23-25, 15-25) before closing out with a victory over Hot Springs in five sets (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11) to improve to 3-1 on the season.
VHS returned home on Tuesday against Santa Fe, a recap of that game is available online. The team will also participate in the Tournament of Champions this weekend and are expected to play three matches. Opponents for those were not available before the News-Bulletin deadline.
Belen played against Espanola Valley on Tuesday, and fell in four games, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 22-25. This weekend the Eagles will join their Valencia County counterparts at the Tournament of Champions in Santa Fe before a 10-day break.
Cross Country
Los Lunas and Belen will be competing at Moriarty on Saturday, while Valencia will be in Taos. The Jaguars were in action at last Thursday’s C team meet at St. Pius, but times from that were not available before the News-Bulletin deadline.
