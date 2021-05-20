The Belen Eagles won their district opener on Monday night, defeating the Valencia Jaguars 3-1 at VHS behind a fifth inning rally.
The Eagles took advantage of strong winds and four Jaguar errors in the win.
Valencia opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to a Nehemia Mendoza single which scored Andrew Apodaca from second base.
Despite putting up eight hits on the day, it would be the Jaguars only run. Kenny Trujillo pitched a complete game for the Eagles and was able to shut out the Valencia offense down the stretch, striking out seven, allowing only the one run, which was unearned, and giving up eight hits.
Belen struck back in the top of the fifth, tying the game, after an error by the Jaguar’s third baseman on a ground ball hit by Diego Avila that scored John Trujillo and tied things at one.
BHS took the lead on the next batter, as Kenny Trujillo helped his own cause with a single which scored Charlie Wisneski and made the game 2-1.
Wisneski would single in the top of the seventh to bring home John Trujillo and score the final run of the game, pushing the Eagles lead to 3-1.
Kenny Trujillo would shut down the Jaguars in the bottom of the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning to finish off the win for Belen. With the victory, the Eagles improved to 3-9 and 1-0 in district play.
The loss dropped Valencia to 5-7 and 0-1 in district. Belen will return home on Friday, May 21, and host Highland at 4 p.m. while the Jaguars return to action on Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m hosting Grants.
