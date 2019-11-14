The Belen Eagles ended their football season on Friday night with a 42-6 loss to the Deming Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles lone touchdown was a defensive one scored by Gavin Chavez. The Wildcats had already beaten Belen once this season, winning 34-14 in October, and didn’t risk a slip up in the second matchup.
BHS finishes the first year of the Ty House era with a 3-8 record.
“I’m very proud of how the coaches and these kids have competed this year,” House said via text.
Deming hit the ground running offensively and jumped out to an early lead with a score on their first possession. By halftime, the hosts led 35-0.
The Wildcats would only add one more touchdown in the second half, which came late in the third quarter.
Belen’s only score came when Chavez picked up a mishandled snap in the fourth quarter and carried it into the endzone.
“We dealt with a lot of injuries this year,” House said. “It’s very unique to have the amount of injuries we’ve had.”
Despite the struggles in his first season, House said there is a lot for him to take from the year and build with.
“We are new to our offensive and defensive concepts so we are still making a lot of mistakes, but a lot of learning has taken place and continues to take place,” House said.
“We ended the year with six seniors playing and that is tough at any level, but should be good for our future.”
Having a full offseason should benefit the team as well, as House wasn’t hired until May last year and just did what he calls a quick install of his system.
The offseason focus will be on getting stronger and continuing to develop the schemes so that next year there won’t be so many mistakes.
BHS will benefit from returning many of its top playmakers, highlighted by running back Anthony Roybal, who was the offensive workhorse for the team once district play started.
Ben Hirschfeld, who took the majority of snaps at quarterback after Luke Aragon was lost for the season, is also expected to return and compete for the starting quarterback position with a leg up on the learning curve thanks to the experience he has gained as the starter.
Los Lunas
Los Lunas will begin its playoff campaign on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Artesia. The No. 10 seed Bulldogs upset No. 5 seed Capital on Friday to set up the matchup.
