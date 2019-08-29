The Belen boys soccer team (1-3) lost its second straight game on Monday and third out of four as the team fell to Centennial 5-0 in a non-district game at BHS.
With temperatures more than 100 degrees, the game had one hydration break in each half in order to limit risk of dehydration.
The visiting Hawks dominated possession early on in sweltering conditions, and enjoyed the lion’s share of the chances. The first goal didn’t come until there were less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
Multiple opportunities prior to that were lost to offsides calls or shots that were put over the net. The Eagles had some chances playing off the counter attack as CHS was committing most of its players forward to keep pressure on the goal. The Hawks second goal came in the final seconds of the first half off of a corner.
In the second half, the Eagles appeared to have found their footing and were able to generate more attacking play early on. They produced a number of solid chances but were unable to find the back of the net.
The Hawks attack wasn’t dormant for long, however. They finally added a third when a shot from outside the box bounced off the back of a defender attempting to block the shot and was redirected past a diving James Gabaldon in goal and into the net.
The Hawks would add two more in the final minutes to reach the final the 5-0 score.
