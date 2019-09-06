The Belen Eagles volleyball team rolled to a straight-set victory over the Highland Hornets on Thursday at Belen High School, winning 25-13, 25-10, 25-19.
The first set was even early on, with the Eagles leading 14-10 at the first timeout. From there, Belen pulled away and didn't look back. The Eagles forced another Highland timeout after rattling off six straight points and taking a 20-10 lead. The Hornets were unable to recover as Belen took the set 25-13.
BHS continued the momentum in set two, jumping out to an 8-0 lead and forcing a Highland timeout before the Hornets recorded their first point of the set. While the Hornets finally got on the board, BHS continued to roll, going ahead 16-3 before forcing another HHS timeout. Highland would finally get the scoring going, but Belen still outscored them 9-7 the rest of the way en route to a 25-10 set win to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Hornets seemed to finally find their groove in the third set, which was by far the most competitive, but it was only enough to hang with BHS. Highland was forced into a timeout down 13-9 but was able to rally to within one point and make Belen use its first timeout of the match at 16-15.
From there, BHS shut down any threat and went on to win 25-19 to take the match in straight sets and improve to 4-1 on the season. Next up for Belen is a home game against Espanola Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
