The 2020 Little League World Series, the six other world series tournaments organized by Little League International and all regional qualifying tournaments related to these events have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Little League International announced last Thursday.
The full list of world series tournaments that have been canceled includes the Little League World Series, the Little League Softball World Series, the Intermediate Baseball World Series and the Junior and Senior League Baseball and Softball World Series.
“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors Chairman, said in a release. “While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer, we are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021.”
Locally, the leagues are free to make decisions about their seasons as they see fit, and Belen Little League has already canceled its season in response.
“We hope to see you all back for the 2021 season,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “We will continue to prepare and upgrade our fields for next season. Bigger and better things are to come!”
Meanwhile, Yucca and Enchantment Little Leagues have not yet announced a decision regarding the 2020 season, though each league is expected to make a decision shortly.
LLI initially recommended the delay of the season through Monday, May 11, though each individual little league organization has the ability to make the call for their area.
