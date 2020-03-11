ALBUQUERQUE — The Valencia Jaguars trip to Dreamstyle Arena ended after one game as they fell to Valley 52-31 on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament.
The Jaguars struggled to score throughout the contest, shooting 33 percent from the field compared to 47% for the Vikings.
Valencia struggled to get going offensively and didn’t record a field goal for the first five minutes of the game, allowing the Vikings to build an early 10-1 cushion before the first field goal fell.
Despite their best efforts to get to the rim, Valley did a good job of contesting layups and not making those opportunities easy. As a result, the Jaguars only had two points in the paint in the first half.
After the first quarter, the Vikings led 15-8.
In the second quarter, the Jaguars were able to limit the Vikings production offensively and held them to only 7 points, but were unable to muster any more offense themselves and went into the break trailing 22-14.
In the third quarter, Valley continued to push the lead as the Jaguars against struggled to score, only managing four points over the final five minutes of the period.
Increased defensive pressure momentarily slowed down the Valley offense as the Jaguars doubled the ballhandler, but an adjustment quickly got them back to full speed.
Offensively, Luis Ramos led the Jaguars with 11 points, the only double-digit scorer, while Jake Mattox added nine and Preston Lowery added eight.
The Jaguars finish the season with a record of 18-13.
