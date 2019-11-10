Raquel Chavez lead the way for all Valencia County Cross Country runners on Saturday morning at the State Championships at Rio Rancho High School.
The Valencia High senior and individual district champion finished tenth in the 4A girls race with a time of 19:39 and was the only VC runner to earn an individual medal.
The Los Lunas girls, the only VC girls team to qualify, came in 10th place in a race won by Los Alamos. The Tigers had a team score of 246 as Amanda Sparks lead the way for the team with a finish in 31st place and a time of 21:18.80. Kiyah Padilla was next for the Tigers, coming across in 35th place in 21:37.50.
Amalia Cruz, Rebekah Sparks and Mary Dodge rounded out the top five for LLHS with times of 21:57.15, 22:17.95 and 24:41.75, respectively.
Melanie Hutchinson and Neveah Dodge also ran, finishing 93rd and 94th with times of 29.56.55 and 31:30.75.
Sonja Lopez and Morgan Sanchez, the other VHS runners, finished 88th and 89th with times of 23:56.95 and 23:59.50.
On the Boys side, Los Alamos completed its sweep by taking home the crown.
Lance Lueras was the top Valencia County boys finisher, coming in 21st with a team place of 20th and a time of 17:10.45. Micah Sparks was the next finisher for the Tigers with a time of 17:39.30, good for 30th place.
Butch Bottini, Eneas Armijo and Joey Troyer rounded out the top five with times of 17.52.85, 18:02.25 and 18:47.40 which earned them 33rd, 44th and 64th place finishes and helped the team earn a sixth place finish, seven points behind fifth place Shiprock.
Treyton Padilla and John Baker finished 65th and 70th for the Tigers with times of 18:50.95 and 18.59.10.
Wiliam Luther from Valencia was the top individual finisher out of the county, coming in 64th place with a time of 18:27.05. Santos Sisneros and Blaze Sheets, the only two Belen runners, finished 93rd and 118th, respectively.
