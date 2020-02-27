The district basketball tournaments for the boys and the girls both got underway this week, beginning on Monday with the girls.
Valencia, as the fourth seed, traveled to St. Pius X while Belen, the fifth seed, headed west for a matchup with Grants.
As the district champion, Los Lunas is off until Friday night when it will host the tournament championship.
Despite playing the Sartans close in the two regular season matchups between the teams, the Jaguars were unable to muster much of a fight as they fell 44-9 to end their season. The Jaguars final record is 6-20, 2-7.
Meanwhile, despite playing the second place Pirates close for much of the game, Belen was unable to pull off the upset and also fell by a score of 53-34.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-24, 1-8 in district and put a wrap on the season.
Grants hosted St. Pius on Wednesday to determine who would earn the right to face the district champion Tigers at 6 p.m. on Friday, but a score was not available before the News-Bulletin deadline.
The boys kicked off their tournament on Tuesday night, with the No. 2 seeded Jaguars hosting the No. 5 seed Belen. The Eagles put up a considerable fight and were only down by one, 37-36, heading into the fourth quarter, but VHS scored 24 points in the fourth compared to only 12 for the Eagles to secure the 61-48 win.
Belen finishes the year at 7-20, 1-7 in league play.
The Jaguars will host the winner of the St. Pius-Grants game at 6 p.m. on Thursday to decide who will take on Los Lunas in the championship, which will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at LLHS.
Brackets for the state basketball tournament are scheduled to be revealed at around 6 p.m. on Sunday at nmact.org.
