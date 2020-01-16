Hayley Torres, a 2018 graduate of Los Lunas High School, has signed to play for the University of New Mexico Volleyball team, the program announced in a release.
Torres won four state championships during her time at LLHS, two in volleyball and two in basketball. She also earned first team all district, metro and state honors as a Tiger.
“We are incredibly excited to have Hayley join our team,” UNM head coach John Newman-Gonchar said in a release.
“She has a polished skill set and a hunger to keep getting better. Hayley is a proud New Mexican, and one that is honored to represent her team, her university, and her state with amazing pride.”
Torres took the long way to travel the 23 miles between LLHS and UNM, going to play for MiraCosta College in Oceanside, CA.
As a Spartan, Torres was named first team all-conference in both seasons, as well as earning all-state and all-southern region honors following the conclusion of 2019 season where she helped the team to a 21-6 record.
In her last year at MiraCosta, she recorded 347 kills (3.65 kills/set), 283 digs (2.98 digs per set), 37 total blocks (nine solo), 32 service aces, and 402.0 points (4.2 points per set).
Her average of 4.2 points per set was an improvement of more than one point per set over her strong freshman campaign.
“The reason I chose to play at The University of New Mexico is because New Mexico is my home,” Torres said in a release.
“It has always been my dream to represent my state and hometown, Los Lunas, on the volleyball court. I am thrilled to be playing the game that I love in the land that I love. I’m proud to be a member of Lobo Nation.”
Torres is able to play as either an outside hitter or a defensive specialist, and it is unknown where she will feature for the Lobos, but signs point to her playing outside hitter.
The Lobos lose two outside hitters from last year’s team to graduation.
The only other player that the program has signed to this point is Kali Wolf, an outside hitter from Minnesota.
In addition to her athletic prowess, Torres also excels in the classroom, having earned a 4.0 GPA at LLHS and a 3.8 GPA at MiraCosta.
According to her MiraCosta player page, she is a nursing major.
She is the second player from New Mexico on the Lobos roster, joining junior Abbey Willison, a graduate of Sandia High School in Albuquerque.
Last year, UNM finished with a record of 11-19 in Newman-Gonchar’s first season leading the program. Torres will have two years of eligibility remaining
The last Valencia County athlete to suit up for UNM in volleyball was Victoria Spragg in 2018.
Spragg graduated from Belen High School in 2014.
