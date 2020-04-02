Without any true sporting events to pay attention to at the moment, I’ve been looking for other, sports adjacent activities to become invested in.
Currently, most captivating has been marble racing. Every so often one of these races will go viral on Twitter or elsewhere, but I’ve spent hours watching the videos on Youtube over the last few weeks.
An impressive level of production goes into these videos, which are rarely longer than five minutes but feature stands made of
Legos which have been filled with fans (other marbles) and it is complete with graphics showing standings and a commentator.
Jelle’s Marble Runs is the name of the channel, and the good folks behind it run three different marble leagues. Marbula One, Marble League and Marble Rally. Marble Rally occurs on a dirt track, Marbula One, as you may have guessed, is on a race track and the Marble League features a variety of different formats including an underwater race, a balancing event where the longer the marbles stay on determines how many points they score, as well as more traditional races.
As leagues and networks have offered up more ways to watch old games and come up with more creative programming, the marbles have taken a backseat to options such as WNBA League Pass, which they are offering a 30-day free trial of and gives access to the complete library of games.
With more and more options becoming available as networks adapt, I’m almost able to trick myself into thinking sports haven’t been halted. Almost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.