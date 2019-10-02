The Los Lunas girls soccer team was unable to pull of the upset over St. Pius X on Tuesday in a district matchup at Los Lunas High School, falling 5-0.
The Sartans wasted no time taking an early lead, scoring in the second minute with the first real opportunity of the match.
LLHS struggled to get on the ball and spent most of the first half playing out of the counter attack. When it did get pressure on Sartans goal, the Tigers struggled to play the final pass into the box and get a shot off on goal.
Because St. Pius had most of the possession, they were able to push more players forward which led a plethora of opportunities. LLHS keeper Maddison Escajeda made 18 saves despite allowing the five goals, keeping the game somewhat in reach.
The second for the Sartans came in the 27th minute off of the foot of Elena Beckett among some chaos in the penalty area, and they added their third with 2:30 remaining in the first half off of a corner that Nicole Taibbi slotted home.
Los Lunas kept the Sartans off the board early in the second half, but they struck again with 18:25 left in the game by Grace Romero.
The best chance for the Tigers came when they were awarded a penalty kick, but Audrey Vargas put the ball off the crossbar
Natasha Montoya scored the last goal with less than two minutes remaining in the game, when the result was all but decided to secure the 5-0 scoreline.
The Tigers, who dropped to 8-5 and 1-1 in district, return to action on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Grants.
