The Los Lunas Tigers cruised into the state semifinals on Saturday behind five touchdowns from Bryce Santana in a 58-21 win over the Artesia Bulldogs.
“Really it’s our kids,” head coach Jeremy Maupin said. “We try to put them in a good situation but they make us really smart. Our secondary, even after the big plays they would come off and say ‘oh, I know how to fix it.’ The difference in this and some of our other games is that they did. That was fun to see.”
The Tigers got the scoring started on their first drive, as running back Derek Chavez was able to find success against the Bulldog defense and set up the first of Santana's touchdowns to put LLHS up 7-0
Artesia answered back right away, with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Creighton. However, the Bulldogs missed the extra point, so Los Lunas retained a one-point lead, 7-6 with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Santana got his second on the next drive, but the play that set up the opportunity was a pass from Kade Benavidez to Lorenzo Sosa, who would have scored himself but he fell down around the 25-yard-line. Santana punched it in from a yard out and a successful two point conversion made it 15-6 just before the quarter ended.
After a defensive stop forced an Artesia punt the Tigers added to the lead with Santana’s third touchdown of the day. This time, it was from six-yards out and set up by a 56-yard completion to Andrue Garcia. The score put LLHS up 22-6 barely a minute into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs answered in less than a minute, as coverage broke down and gave the visitors a 56-yard touchdown to cut the lead to eight, 22-14.
On their next drive, Los Lunas brought out the trickery, as a flea flicker led to a 41-yard connection between Benavidez and Lorenzo Sosa and a score, putting the Tigers up 29-14 with just over six minutes to play in the second quarter.
Artesia scored its final touchdown of the game with just over four minutes left in the first half, as quarterback Clay Houghtalin connected with Braxton McDonald from 23-yards out to make the score 29-21. However, the Tiger defense wouldn’t allow another point.
Santana would score his fourth on the ensuing possession, this one from three-yards out, before another two point conversion increased the lead to 37-22 with 1:09 left in the half. The Tigers would force a quick defense stop and went about 50-yards in less than 30 seconds to go up 44-21 as Benavidez found Chavez for the 28-yard touchdown.
In the third quarter, the Tigers would only need two scores instead of the six they had in the first half, scoring on every offensive drive. Donald Thomas scored from nine-yards out a minute and a half into the third quarter and made it 51-21 before Santana finished things off with his fifth and final touchdown.
Santana’s fifth gave the Tigers a 58-21 lead, ending the scoring and starting the running clock.
Next week, the Tigers will travel to Roswell to take on Goddard at the Wool Bowl in the semifinal. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday and is a rematch of last year’s semi as well as a regular season contest this year. Both of those matchups were won by the Tigers.
The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of the Roswell-Deming game, which is scheduled for next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.