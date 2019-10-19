Los Lunas had no problem with Valencia on Friday night, beating the Jaguars 50-0 with a third-quarter mercy-rule victory.
"We said this is the second part of our season and we wanted to come out and make a statement," Los Lunas Head Coach Jeremy Maupin said. "We wanted to come out and play good football, play our type of football and I thought the kids responded."
The Tigers scored less than 20 seconds into the game on their first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Kade Benavidez flipped the ball forward to running back Donald Thomas, who got to the right sideline and went untouched into the endzone to put LLHS up 7-0.
LLHS doubled the lead with 6:18 remaining in the quarter as running back Derek Chavez took the ball up the middle from inside the five. A two-point conversion made it 15-0 in favor of the Tigers.
Thomas got his second touchdown of the game, this time through the air as Benavidez hit him in stride on a slant route in the middle of the endzone to make it 22-0.
"We got the offense rolling early, scored on the first play," Maupin said. I thought our defense played great, two touchdowns on defense.”
Valencia was unable to generate any positive offensive momentum in the half, which was highlighted by the two pick-sixes that quarterback Rey Garcia threw. Garcia was hit repeatedly and rarely had enough time to check down to his second option.
The first pick-six came with 58 seconds left in the first quarter, as Isaac Felts jumped on an underthrown ball and took it to the house to make the score 29-0.
Devin Gallegos got the next touchdown for the Tigers, scoring on a sweep to make it 36-0 with 7:29 left in the first half.
Dominic Baca had the second pick-six when he jumped in front of the Jaguars receiver and had a clear path to the endzone for the final score of the half, giving LLHS a 43-0 lead.
Los Lunas played the second string on both sides of the ball in the second half, and the defense came out with a stop on Valencia's first drive into Tiger territory, something that Maupin was pleased with.
LLHS finished the game off with 11 seconds left in the third quarter as freshman quarterback Paul Cieremans got a chance to get behind center. Cieremans only earned a varsity number last week.
He finished the game himself with a quarterback keeper up the middle. A converted extra point finished things off and the Tigers secured a 50-0 win.
"Our two offense goes out and has a great drive down the field,” Maupin said. “We had a freshman quarterback in there to get him some reps and I thought he really did well. He had a good throw and some good runs. We ran inside, we ran outside, I really like what we did there too."
Maupin wasn’t happy after the game against Alamogordo last week as the team struggled with penalties, particularly holding penalties. However, the Tigers had that cleaned up this week and avoided being whistled for a single hold.
Next week, Los Lunas will host Valley on Friday at 7 p.m., while Valencia will head to Belen in a matchup that's also scheduled for 7 p.m.
