The Los Lunas boys soccer team came from behind on Thursday night to beat Sandia Prep at home, 2-1.
The Tigers got off to a slow start and were behind 1-0 to the defending 3A state champions early on, but were able to battle back and tie the game thanks to captain Jordan Arballo.
“They kept themselves composed and didn’t get down on themselves when they were down 1-0 for a good part of the first half,” Tigers head coach Eric Chavez said. "We need to start a little bit quicker, the first 20 minutes seems to go really fast. I don’t know if we’re at full speed in the first couple of minutes of the game and we need to be.”
In the second half, the Tigers controlled the flow of the game and generated several opportunities before Arballo scored the game-winner with about five minutes remaining in the contest. Arballo already has three goals and an assist in two matches this season to lead the Tigers. LLHS struggled to connect on corner kicks, however, which is something Chavez said is a focus for improving as the season goes on.
The Tigers will spend the weekend in Los Alamos competing in the Louie Cernicek Tournament. The first game will be Friday at 11 a.m. against Clovis, giving the Tigers less than 24 hours in between matches. Chavez said he is concerned about his team coming out lackadaisical due to the tight turnaround and the early bus ride amid a tough stretch.
A second game Friday is possible, depending on the result of the first game. The Tigers will play their final game of the tournament on Saturday against a to be determined opponent.
