The Los Lunas Boys Soccer team remains undefeated. The Tigers beat Valley High School 4-1 on Tuesday at Los Lunas High School to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Tigers dominated play through most of the game, but particularly in the first half as they scored three goals with relative ease and forced the Vikings to change goalkeepers. The first goal came in the opening minutes of the match and was scored by Bryan Tarango.
The second came off the foot of Andreu Gadea and beat the keeper into the upper corner for Gadea's first goal of the season. Tigers star Jordan Arballo added the third with 19 minutes remaining in the half, just five minutes after Gadea had doubled the lead. Arballo scored on a header after the Tigers were able to collect the loose ball following a corner kick.
In the second half, LLHS enjoyed plenty of chances and had the lion’s share of the possession. Valley was able to score their only goal against the run of play taking advantage of a spill from Los Lunas goalie Pablo Zarraga while playing on the counter. Arballo added the fourth for the Tigers with 10 minutes left in the match to seal the win. The next match for the Tigers is Saturday, Sept. 14 at Moriarty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.