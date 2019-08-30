The Los Lunas High School Lady Tigers (1-1) lost to Cleveland on Thursday night in four sets (17-25, 17-25, 26-24 and 25-15). Cleveland won the first two sets and was in control for much of the match, save for the third set.
The Lady Tigers started fast, going up 6-0 thanks to three straight aces from Jackie Inman, but the Storm quickly took a timeout and turned things in their favor from there. The Storm outscored LLHS 17-9 before the Lady Tigers were forced to use a timeout to try and stop the run, but it wasn’t enough. Another timeout at 22-16 was unable to turn the tide before the Storm secured the set win at 25-17.
In the second set the Storm got out in front early before the Lady Tigers tied it back up, but Cleveland was able to pull back ahead before a timeout was called at 17-13. It did little to slow down the Storm who won set two by the same score.
Early on in the third set, it appeared that the Lady Tigers were going to lose in straight sets, things were tight early, with Cleveland up 4-3, but then the Storm scored eight unanswered to go up 12-3 before the Lady Tigers broke the run. Then it was time for the Lady Tigers answer, as they rattled off 10 straight points from a 15-7 deficit to take a narrow 17-15 lead. The two went back and forth and required overtime to decide the set, but LLHS eventually prevailed 26-24.
The final set saw Cleveland use another run to turn a tied set into a four-point lead and used the momentum from that to catapult themselves to a 25-15 set win and the match. Next up for the Lady Tigers is a trip to Alamogordo on Tuesday.
