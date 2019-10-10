y Cameron Goeldner
News-Bulletin Sports Writer
The Los Lunas Tigers asserted their dominance over the county on Thursday with a win over the Belen Eagles at the LLHS gym. The Tigers took the match in straight sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14.
Belen held their own early on in the match, clawing back into the first set after going down 11-4 to get back to within four points.
However, the Tigers had an answer for everything the Eagles threw at them and rattled off three straight points of their own to retake the momentum. LLHS coasted the rest of the way before taking the set 25-16.
In set two, a set that has given the Eagles some trouble this year, was actually when they looked their best.
Play went back and forth throughout, but BHS was undone by the five service aces the Tigers had in the set, and it ultimately proved to be the difference.
The hosts took back over for set three, getting out to an 8-0 start before Belen finally got its first point. The Eagles used their first timeout down 9-1, and then had to use the second when the lead had grown to 16-6.
It was clear Los Lunas was in firm control of the match, though the Tigers had never really seemed rattled by whatever BHS was throwing at them, always having a quick answer to regain their grip on the game.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-7 on the year and 1-0 in district play. LLHS traveled to Albuquerque on Tuesday to take on St. Pius X. Results from that game are posted on news-bulletin.com.
Tonight, LLHS will face off with Grants at home at 6 p.m. Belen, meanwhile, dropped to 6-6 and 1-1 in district. The Eagles were off on Tuesday, but host St. Pius tonight at 6 p.m. to resume district play. The Sartans are the top ranked team in 4A and had an 11-2 record prior to the matchup with Los Lunas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.